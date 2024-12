Tumori della parete toracica

Di seguito vengono indicate risorse in lingua inglese che forniscono informazioni e sostegno per i pazienti e le persone che li assistono. IL MANUALE non è responsabile dei contenuti di tali risorse.

American Cancer Society: General information on all types of cancer, including prevention, testing, treatments and information for people living with cancer and their caregivers

American Cancer Society: Lung Cancer: More specific information from ACS on lung cancer, including types, screening and treatment

American Lung Association: General information on all types of lung diseases, including lung cancer and quitting smoking

CancerCare: General information about all types of cancer, including resources for counseling and support groups

CancerCare: Lung Cancer: More specific information from Cancer Care for people with lung cancer, including support services and links to additional resources

National Cancer Institute: U. S. government resource on cancer, including research updates and information on clinical trials

National Cancer Institute: Lung Cancer: More specific information from the NCI on lung cancer, especially advances in treatment and the latest research findings