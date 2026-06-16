Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS)

A doctor's evaluation, based on specific diagnostic criteria

Ultrasound

Measurement of hormone levels

Often, the diagnosis of polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome is based on symptoms.

A pregnancy test is usually done. Blood tests to measure levels of male hormones are done and possibly levels of other hormones to check for other conditions, such as premature menopause or Cushing syndrome, which is rare.

Ultrasound is done to see whether the ovaries contain many cysts and to check for a tumor in an ovary or adrenal gland. These tumors can produce excess male hormones and thus cause the same symptoms as polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome. Ultrasound may be done to check for abnormalities in the ovaries. Pelvic ultrasound is done if possible. It involves using a small handheld device inserted through the vagina to view the interior of the uterus. Pelvic ultrasound is not usually used in adolescent girls because the changes of puberty make it less likely to help diagnose polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome.

Often, a biopsy of the uterine lining (endometrial biopsy) is done to make sure no cancer is present, particularly if women have abnormal vaginal bleeding.

In women with this syndrome, doctors may do other tests to check for complications or other conditions that often occur in women with polycystic ovarian syndrome. Doctors may measure blood pressure and usually levels of blood sugar and fats (lipids), such as cholesterol, to check for metabolic syndrome, which increases the risk of coronary artery disease.

Doctors may also do imaging tests to check for evidence of coronary artery disease. Imaging tests include coronary angiography (x-rays of arteries taken after a radiopaque contrast agent, which can be seen on x-rays, is injected into an artery) and computed tomography (CT) angiography (2- and 3-dimensional images of blood vessels taken after a radiopaque contrast agent is injected into a vein).

Because women with polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome may have depression and anxiety, doctors ask them about symptoms of these disorders. If a problem is identified, they are referred to a mental health care professional and/or treated as needed.