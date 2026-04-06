A combination medications and psychotherapy

The disorder is often managed with a combination of some form of psychotherapy and drug therapy. Psychotherapy can address the causes of anxiety and provide ways to cope.

Antidepressants, particularly selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (such as escitalopram) and serotonin- norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (such as venlafaxine), are effective for generalized anxiety disorder. These antidepressants usually take a few weeks to relieve anxiety, so some people are first given a benzodiazepine along with the antidepressant. Benzodiazepines are antianxiety medications that relieve anxiety quickly, typically almost immediately. However, because long-term use of benzodiazepines can lead to medication dependence and addiction (see Misuse of Antianxiety Medications and Sedatives), these medications are usually given for only a relatively short time. Once the antidepressant and psychotherapy becomes effective, the dose of the benzodiazepine may be decreased slowly, then stopped. Benzodiazepines should not be stopped abruptly.

Buspirone, another antianxiety medication, is also effective for some people with generalized anxiety disorder. Buspirone may also take 2 weeks or longer to start working and may require gradual dose increases to be effective.

Herbal products such as kava may have antianxiety effects, although their effectiveness and safety for treating anxiety disorders such as generalized anxiety disorder require further study.

Cognitive-behavioral therapy has been shown to be the most beneficial treatment for generalized anxiety disorder. With this therapy, people learn to do the following:

Recognize where their thinking is distorted

Control their distorted thinking

Modify their behavior accordingly

Relaxation, yoga, meditation, exercise, and biofeedback techniques may also be of some help.