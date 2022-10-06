Vitiligo is a loss of melanocytes that causes patches of skin to turn white.

Patches of whitened skin are present on various parts of the body.

Doctors usually base the diagnosis on the appearance of the skin.

Corticosteroid creams, other drugs, or phototherapy plus light-sensitizing drugs may help repigment the skin, or, if needed, skin grafts may be used.

(See also Overview of Skin Pigment.)

Vitiligo affects up to 2% of people.

The cause of vitiligo is unknown, but it is a disorder of skin pigmentation that may involve an attack by the immune system on the cells that produce the skin pigment melanin (melanocytes). Vitiligo tends to run in families, or people may spontaneously develop it. Vitiligo may occur with certain other diseases. Vitiligo is associated with autoimmune disorders (when the body attacks its own tissues), and thyroid disease is the most common one. It is most strongly associated with an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism, particularly when caused by Graves disease) and an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism, particularly when caused by Hashimoto thyroiditis). People with diabetes, Addison disease, and pernicious anemia also are somewhat more likely to develop vitiligo. However, the relationship between these disorders and vitiligo is unclear.

Melanocyte Hide Details Specialized cells called melanocytes produce the pigment melanin. Melanocytes originate from cells in the deepest layer of the epidermis called the basal layer.

Occasionally, vitiligo occurs after physical injury to the skin, for example, as a response to a chemical burn or sunburn. People may also notice vitiligo is triggered by an episode of emotional stress.

Immunotherapy can also trigger vitiligo (for example, for melanoma).

Symptoms of Vitiligo In some people, one or two well-defined patches of vitiligo appear. In other people, patches appear over a large part of the body. Rarely, vitiligo occurs over most of the skin surface. The changes are most striking in people with darker skin. Commonly affected areas are the face, fingers and toes, wrists, elbows, knees, hands, shins, ankles, armpits, anus and genital area, navel, and nipples. The affected skin is extremely prone to sunburn. The areas of skin affected by vitiligo also produce white hair because melanocytes are lost from the hair follicles. Manifestations of Vitiligo Vitiligo The white spots on the ankle are vitiligo, which is caused by loss of skin pigment–producing cells (melanocytes). Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD. Vitiligo Affecting the Lips © Springer Science+Business Media Vitiligo Contrasting With Dark Skin © Springer Science+Business Media Vitiligo With Hair Depigmentation Hair in areas affected by vitiligo is usually white. © Springer Science+Business Media Vitiligo The white spots on the ankle are vitiligo, which is caused by loss of skin pigment–producing cells (melanocytes). Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD. Vitiligo Affecting the Lips © Springer Science+Business Media Vitiligo Contrasting With Dark Skin © Springer Science+Business Media Vitiligo With Hair Depigmentation Hair in areas affected by vitiligo is usually white. © Springer Science+Business Media

Diagnosis of Vitiligo A doctor's evaluation Vitiligo is recognized by its typical appearance. A Wood light examination is often done to help distinguish vitiligo from other causes of lightened skin. Other tests, including skin biopsies, are rarely necessary. Vitiligo Seen Under a Wood Light Hide Details Vitiligo is viewed more easily under a Wood light (right). © Springer Science+Business Media