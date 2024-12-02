Should I see a doctor before I try to get pregnant?

Should I see a doctor before I try to get pregnant?

It's a good idea to see a doctor before you get pregnant. The doctor can make sure your pregnancy will be as safe as possible and help you prepare to get pregnant. Your doctor will:

Talk to you about how pregnancy might affect any diseases you have

Give you any immunizations you need

Ask you about risk factors for diseases that could be passed to your baby (inherited)

If you have risk factors for inherited diseases, the doctor may recommend doing blood tests as part of genetic screening. The tests look to see if you or your partner carry genes for diseases you could pass on to your child. Some doctors do these tests on everyone because people don't always have risk factors.

If you decide to try to get pregnant, do the following to give your baby the best chance of being healthy: