Diabetes is a disease in which your blood sugar (glucose) levels are too high. Blood sugar is your body’s main source of energy. Your body breaks down all types of foods, including bread, fruit, soda, and pasta, into blood sugar.

The hormone insulin controls your blood sugar. If your body doesn't have enough insulin or isn't responding properly to the insulin, your blood sugar will be too high. High blood sugar can cause many problems for both you and your baby.

About 4% of pregnant women develop diabetes during pregnancy. Getting diabetes during pregnancy is called gestational diabetes.

If you already have diabetes, your diabetes may get worse during pregnancy

You can also develop diabetes for the first time while you’re pregnant—this diabetes often goes away after you have your baby

Having diabetes during pregnancy can cause serious problems for you and your baby

Doctors check all pregnant women to see if they have diabetes during pregnancy

Doctors will watch you closely to make sure your blood sugar level stays close to normal

What causes diabetes during pregnancy? You’re more likely to get gestational diabetes if: You've had it before

You have obesity

You have close family members with diabetes

You're of a certain heritage, particularly Native American, South or East Asian, Pacific Islander, or Hispanic/Latina

What problems can diabetes during pregnancy cause? If untreated, diabetes during pregnancy can raise the chance of: Early miscarriage

Stillbirth (death of a baby before or during birth)

Serious birth defects

Low blood sugar in your baby

Jaundice (when the skin and white parts of the eyes look yellow) in your baby

Large baby, which may cause problems during vaginal birth or mean you'll need a c-section

Preeclampsia (a dangerous type of high blood pressure that happens during pregnancy)

How can doctors tell if I have diabetes during pregnancy? Doctors check all pregnant women for diabetes using a blood test. Most doctors recommend a glucose tolerance test. In this test: You drink a very sugary drink that has a lot of glucose

One hour later, doctors will take a sample of blood and test the blood sugar level

If the blood sugar is very high, you have gestational diabetes

If your blood sugar is only a little high, doctors repeat the test with even more glucose in the drink and measure your blood sugar after 3 hours Sometimes, doctors just measure your blood sugar without having you drink a sugary drink. This is quicker and easier but isn't as accurate.