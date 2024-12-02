skip to main content
Blood Clot Disorders During Pregnancy

Reviewed/Revised Dec 2024
A blood clot (called a thrombus) sometimes forms inside a blood vessel. A clot inside a large vein is called deep vein thrombosis (DVT). Usually the vein is deep in your leg or your pelvic area.

  • You have an increased risk of getting a blood clot in your veins for 6 or 8 weeks after giving birth

  • Blood clots may have no symptoms or your leg may hurt and swell

  • Blood clots can break loose and travel to your lung (pulmonary embolism), which causes breathing problems and may lead to death

  • Doctors do ultrasound to see if you have a DVT

  • Doctors treat DVT with medicine to thin your blood

What are the symptoms of a blood clot disorder during pregnancy?

You may have no symptoms or you may have:

  • Pain, tenderness, warmth, and swelling in your leg

  • Sometimes a fever

A pulmonary embolism may cause chest pain or make you feel short of breath.

How can doctors tell if I have a blood clot disorder during pregnancy?

Doctors can find blood clots using:

To find a pulmonary embolism they may do:

How do doctors treat a blood clot disorder during pregnancy?

Doctors treat a deep venous blood clot using:

  • Medicine to thin your blood to prevent more clotting

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.