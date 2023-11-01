What are menstrual cramps?

Menstrual cramps are pains in your lower belly that happen a few days before, during, or after your menstrual period.

Your pain may be crampy or sharp

The pain may reach from your lower belly to your lower back and down the backs of your legs



There are 2 types of menstrual cramps:

Primary

Secondary

Primary menstrual cramps are the most common type. Such cramps:

Usually start when you're a teenager

Often run in families

Usually become less severe as you get older or after having a baby

Secondary menstrual cramps: