Endometrium is the tissue that lines the inside of your uterus (womb). That tissue grows every month during your menstrual cycle because it's getting ready to support a baby. If you don't become pregnant, the endometrium comes off. It bleeds when it comes off. That bleeding is your menstrual period. After your period stops, the endometrium begins growing again.

Endometriosis is a condition caused by endometrial tissue growing outside of your uterus, usually in other areas inside your belly. Often the tissue grows on or around your ovaries, uterus, and fallopian tubes. Your fallopian tubes carry eggs from your ovaries to your uterus. You could have endometriosis in one spot or in many spots.

Any endometrial tissue that's in the wrong place acts just like endometrial tissue inside your uterus. That is, it grows and bleeds every month with your period. That bleeding can hurt. Sometimes the bleeding causes scar tissue to grow. The scar tissue sometimes blocks your fallopian tubes, which makes it hard to get pregnant.

Endometriosis can be painful, usually before and during your period and during sex

It can make it hard for you to get pregnant

Doctors diagnose endometriosis by looking through a thin viewing tube inserted near your belly button

Doctors can treat endometriosis with medicines or sometimes surgery