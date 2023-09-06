What causes too much bleeding during delivery?

Most often, you have too much bleeding because:

Your uterus doesn't contract after delivery like it's supposed to

Other reasons for too much bleeding include:

Your vagina or cervix (the lower part of your uterus) was torn during delivery

A bleeding disorder that stops your blood from clotting

Part of your placenta (the afterbirth) stayed inside your uterus after delivery

You have a higher risk for bleeding if you: