At first, you might use eyeglasses or contact lenses to help you see better. There are no eye drops or medicines that will make cataracts go away.

At some point, your vision may get bad enough that you feel unsafe or unable to do your daily tasks. Then doctors will do surgery to remove your cataract. During surgery, doctors replace your eye's natural lens with an artificial (man-made) one. Surgery takes about 30 minutes. You can go home the same day. Cataract surgery can be done on a person of any age and is generally safe even for people with illnesses such as heart disease and diabetes.

After surgery: