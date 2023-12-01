Melanoma is a type of skin cancer. It starts in skin cells called melanocytes. Melanocytes make the brown substance that gives skin its color. So melanomas are usually a dark color. The cancer can start in normal skin or in a mole.

Melanoma usually starts as a new, small, dark-colored growth on a sun-exposed part of your skin

Melanoma can also start in a part of your body that doesn’t get sunlight, like the inside of your mouth

The cancer spreads easily to other parts of the body where it destroys tissue and is often fatal

To diagnose melanoma, doctors do a biopsy, which is taking out a small sample of the tissue to look at it under a microscope

If your melanoma is diagnosed early enough, surgery can usually cure it

Melanoma Image Photo courtesy of Gregory L. Wells, MD.

Melanoma isn't nearly as common as other skin cancers. However, it's more deadly.