Moles are small skin growths that can be anywhere on your body. They are usually dark in color and are round or oval. Almost everyone has some moles.

Moles often first appear when you are a child or teenager

They don't go away on their own

Moles don't hurt or itch

They don’t usually need treatment, unless they bother you

Moles are not cancer. However, a type of skin cancer called melanoma sometimes starts in a mole. Warning signs of cancer include the mole:

Getting bigger

Changing shape

Changing color

See a doctor if you have a mole that has changed.