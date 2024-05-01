Obsessions are things you just can't stop thinking about, even if you want to. They could be worries, ideas, images, or urges to do something. Having an obsession usually makes you anxious and uncomfortable.

A compulsion is a strong urge to do something over and over even though you don't want to or don't think you should. A compulsion often involves doing something to relieve the anxiety of an obsession. For example, if you're obsessed with germs you may have a compulsion to wash your hands many times a day even though your hands aren't dirty.

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is a mental disorder that includes obsessions, compulsions, or both.

Most obsessions and compulsions are related to concerns about harms or risks, such as dirt, disorder, fire, or theft

People with OCD may spend hours each day thinking about their obsessions and acting on their compulsions, which causes problems in their daily lives

Some people with OCD know that their worries are unrealistic, but others feel they are reasonable

People often have other mental disorders such as an anxiety disorder, severe depression, or bipolar disorder

Treatment can include a special type of therapy and medicines