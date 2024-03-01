skip to main content
QUICK FACTS

Arginine Vasopressin Resistance

(Nephrogenic Diabetes Insipidus)

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Mar 2024
What is arginine vasopressin resistance?

Arginine vasopressin resistance (previously known as nephrogenic diabetes insipidus) is a kidney problem that makes you urinate (pee) too much and then makes you thirsty.

Normally, your kidneys balance the level of water in your body so you have just the right amount (water balance). But with arginine vasopressin resistance, your body loses too much water through urination.

  • Arginine vasopressin resistance can start soon after birth, or you can develop it later

  • You urinate a lot—1 to 6 gallons (almost 4 to 24 liters) of urine a day

  • Because you pee so much, you get thirsty and drink a lot

  • Peeing and drinking so much throws off the balance of salts and minerals (electrolytes) in your body

  • You may become very dry (dehydrated)

  • Doctors make sure you drink enough water and not eat too much salt or protein

  • Sometimes, medicine can help

What causes arginine vasopressin resistance?

Causes of arginine vasopressin resistance include:

What are the symptoms of arginine vasopressin resistance?

Symptoms of arginine vasopressin resistance include:

  • Feeling very thirsty

  • Urinating a lot (as much as 6 gallons [24 liters] a day)

In one type of arginine vasopressin resistance, symptoms can start soon after birth. Babies may become very dehydrated and have symptoms such as:

  • Fever

  • Throwing up

  • Seizures

How can doctors tell if I have arginine vasopressin resistance?

Doctors suspect arginine vasopressin resistance if you're drinking and peeing a lot. To tell for sure, they'll do:

  • Blood tests

  • Urine tests

Sometimes, doctors do a water deprivation test.

How do doctors treat arginine vasopressin resistance?

To treat arginine vasopressin resistance, doctors will have you:

  • Drink water as soon as you feel thirsty—babies, children, and older adults with arginine vasopressin resistance should be given water often

  • Eat foods that are low in salt and protein

  • Sometimes, take medicine that helps your kidneys reabsorb sodium and water so you urinate less

