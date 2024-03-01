What is arginine vasopressin resistance?
Arginine vasopressin resistance (previously known as nephrogenic diabetes insipidus) is a kidney problem that makes you urinate (pee) too much and then makes you thirsty.
Normally, your kidneys balance the level of water in your body so you have just the right amount (water balance). But with arginine vasopressin resistance, your body loses too much water through urination.
Arginine vasopressin resistance can start soon after birth, or you can develop it later
You urinate a lot—1 to 6 gallons (almost 4 to 24 liters) of urine a day
Because you pee so much, you get thirsty and drink a lot
Peeing and drinking so much throws off the balance of salts and minerals (electrolytes) in your body
You may become very dry (dehydrated)
Doctors make sure you drink enough water and not eat too much salt or protein
Sometimes, medicine can help
What causes arginine vasopressin resistance?
Causes of arginine vasopressin resistance include:
A genetic problem you were born with
Problems that affect your kidneys, such as polycystic kidney disease, sickle cell anemia, or Sjögren syndrome
What are the symptoms of arginine vasopressin resistance?
Symptoms of arginine vasopressin resistance include:
Feeling very thirsty
Urinating a lot (as much as 6 gallons [24 liters] a day)
In one type of arginine vasopressin resistance, symptoms can start soon after birth. Babies may become very dehydrated and have symptoms such as:
Fever
Throwing up
Seizures
How can doctors tell if I have arginine vasopressin resistance?
Doctors suspect arginine vasopressin resistance if you're drinking and peeing a lot. To tell for sure, they'll do:
Blood tests
Urine tests
Sometimes, doctors do a water deprivation test.
How do doctors treat arginine vasopressin resistance?
To treat arginine vasopressin resistance, doctors will have you:
Drink water as soon as you feel thirsty—babies, children, and older adults with arginine vasopressin resistance should be given water often
Eat foods that are low in salt and protein
Sometimes, take medicine that helps your kidneys reabsorb sodium and water so you urinate less