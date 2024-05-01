About half your body weight is water. So if you weigh about 160-pounds (73 kilograms), you have about 80 pounds (10 gallons [36 kilograms or 38 liters]) of water in your body.

You need the right amount of water in your body for good health. Either too much or too little can cause serious problems.

The water in your body contains electrolytes. Electrolytes are minerals, such as sodium and potassium, that help with many important body functions. Your body needs the right balance of electrolytes.

Your body works to keep the amount of water and electrolytes in your blood steady

Sweating, throwing up, and having diarrhea all make you lose a lot of water and electrolytes quickly

Too little water in your body is dehydration

Too much water in your body is overhydration

When your body needs more water, your brain signals that you're thirsty

When your body has too much water, your kidneys make more urine so you pee it out

Most of the time, you can drink enough to make up for fluid you lose