You get dehydrated when you lose fluid and don't replace enough of it.

Common causes of losing fluid:

Throwing up

Diarrhea

Urinating too much because of medical problems such as diabetes

Taking medicines that make you urinate more (diuretics, also called water pills)

Sweating a lot, particularly in bad heat waves or if you're working or exercising a lot in hot weather

Usually if you lose fluid, you'll just drink more to replace it. But sometimes you can't drink enough fluid.

Common reasons people can't drink enough fluid: