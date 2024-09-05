Normally, your body automatically balances the amount of water and electrolytes it has. If you have too much water, your brain signals your kidneys to make more urine.

The two main causes of overhydration include:

A medical problem that keeps your kidneys from getting rid of extra water

Drinking way more water than your kidneys can handle

Medical problems that could keep your kidneys from getting rid of extra water include:

Heart failure

Certain kidney problems such as kidney failure and nephrotic syndrome

Liver problems such as cirrhosis

People don't usually drink way too much water, but this can happen when: