What are the symptoms of an aneurysm?

Some aneurysms don't cause any symptoms. Symptoms depend on where the aneurysm is in your body and on its size.

An aneurysm in your leg usually doesn't cause symptoms unless a blood clot forms in the aneurysm. If you have a blood clot, it may leave the aneurysm and block blood flow in your foot and make it painful, numb, and cool.

An aneurysm in your neck can form a blood clot that travels to your brain and cause a stroke.

An aneurysm in your brain may cause a headache. If a brain aneurysm bursts it will cause bleeding around your brain (called a subarachnoid hemorrhage) that causes a severe headache and can be fatal.

Sometimes an aneurysm gets infected. Infected aneurysms cause pain and swelling.