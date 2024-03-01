Each heartbeat pushes blood through your arteries. Arteries are the blood vessels that carry blood from your heart to your body. Blood pressure is the pressure of blood in your arteries. Normal blood pressure keeps blood flowing through your body. High blood pressure strains your heart and can damage your arteries and other organs. Low blood pressure also can be dangerous.

Low blood pressure means your organs don't get enough blood

It can be caused by losing blood or being dehydrated

Low blood pressure makes you weak and dizzy and you might faint

Doctors will give you fluid into your vein and sometimes medicines to raise your blood pressure

If you've lost a lot of blood, you may need a blood transfusion