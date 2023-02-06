What is an abdominal aortic aneurysm?

The aorta is the main blood vessel (artery) that carries blood away from your heart to the rest of your body. An aneurysm is a bulge in an artery wall. An abdominal aortic aneurysm is a bulge in the part of your aorta that passes through your belly.

Aneurysms may cause a pulsing feeling in your belly

Aneurysms that are large or are growing need surgery to prevent them from bursting

If the aneurysm bursts, blood flows out and you have severe pain and low blood pressure

If the aneurysm bursts, you'll die if you don't have surgery

Doctors often find an aneurysm during a regular exam or from an imaging test (such as an x-ray or CT scan) taken for another problem and found by accident

You're more likely to have an abdominal aortic aneurysm if: