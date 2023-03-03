Sudden vision loss is when you lose some or all of your vision quickly. The loss can happen within a few minutes or over a few days. Vision loss differs from blurry vision. Blurry vision is when you don't see as clearly as you once did.

The vision loss may be in one or both eyes

The vision loss may affect the whole eye or just part of the eye

You may also have eye pain, depending on what's causing your sudden vision loss

Sudden vision loss is an emergency—go to the hospital right away.