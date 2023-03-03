A detached retina is one that has separated from the back of the eye. Part or all of your retina may be detached.

You’re more likely to have a detached retina if you're nearsighted (trouble seeing far-away objects clearly), have had eye surgery, or had an eye injury

Symptoms include suddenly losing vision or seeing flashing bright lights or floaters (dark spots that seem to be moving across your vision)

It may seem like a curtain or veil dropped across your vision

Doctors can see a detached retina by looking in your eye with a special scope

Treatment can usually keep you from losing more vision

In some cases, you may not get vision back. If you have any symptoms, see an eye doctor immediately to prevent permanent vision loss.