Malignant external otitis is a serious infection of your ear canal. It's not cancer, even though the word "malignant" usually refers to cancer.

Your ear canal is the tube that connects the outside of your ear to your eardrum. This infection is lifethreatening because it spreads from your ear canal into the surrounding bone of your skull.

Bacteria (including MRSA) cause the infection (MRSA means methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus )

Although it's called "malignant," malignant external otitis isn't a type of cancer

The risk of malignant external otitis is higher if you have diabetes or a weakened immune system

If untreated, it can spread and can paralyze the nerves in your face so that you're unable to move parts of your face

Doctors treat malignant external otitis with antibiotics into your vein through a tube