skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
QUICK FACTS

Perichondritis

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Mar 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Get the full details

What is perichondritis?

Perichondritis is an infection around the cartilage of your ear. Cartilage is the stiff but flexible material that gives your ear its shape.

  • Perichondritis is usually caused by an injury, piercing, burn, or bite

  • If you have diabetes or a weak immune system you’re more likely to get perichondritis

  • Your ear will get red, painful, and swollen

  • Pus may build up under the skin of your ear

  • Doctors will give you antibiotics and, if needed, make a small cut to let any pus out of your ear

What are the symptoms of perichondritis?

Symptoms include:

  • Redness, pain, and swelling of your ear

How do doctors treat perichondritis?

Doctors will:

  • Give you antibiotics by mouth

  • Remove any objects from your ear, such as earrings or splinters

  • Give you pain medicine

If you have an abscess (a collection of pus), doctors will:

  • Make a cut in your ear to drain the pus

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.