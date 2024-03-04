What is perichondritis?
Photo provided by Bechara Ghorayeb, MD.
Perichondritis is an infection around the cartilage of your ear. Cartilage is the stiff but flexible material that gives your ear its shape.
Perichondritis is usually caused by an injury, piercing, burn, or bite
If you have diabetes or a weak immune system you’re more likely to get perichondritis
Your ear will get red, painful, and swollen
Pus may build up under the skin of your ear
Doctors will give you antibiotics and, if needed, make a small cut to let any pus out of your ear
What are the symptoms of perichondritis?
Symptoms include:
Redness, pain, and swelling of your ear
How do doctors treat perichondritis?
Doctors will:
Give you antibiotics by mouth
Remove any objects from your ear, such as earrings or splinters
Give you pain medicine
If you have an abscess (a collection of pus), doctors will:
Make a cut in your ear to drain the pus