Dermatitis of the ear canal is itchy, flaky, and swollen skin at the opening of your ear and inside your ear canal. Your ear canal is the tube that connects the outside of your ear to your eardrum.
What causes dermatitis of the ear canal?
There are 2 main causes:
An allergic reaction to something that touched your ear, for example, an earring or hair product you've been using
A skin problem, such as psoriasis or seborrhea, that affects your ear canal (and usually other parts of your body)
What are the symptoms of dermatitis of the ear canal?
You'll have symptoms in and around your ear canal, such as:
Itching
Redness
Cracked or peeling skin
Clear fluid leaking out of your ear
The cracked skin sometimes lets bacteria into the skin of your ear canal. The bacteria can cause an infection called external otitis.
How do doctors treat dermatitis of the ear canal?
Doctors will tell you to:
Stop using things that might be causing an allergic reaction, such as earrings, cosmetics, or hearing aid molds—it may take trial and error to figure out what triggers the problem
Apply a corticosteroid cream or soothing ear drops to your ear
Keep cotton swabs, water, or objects out of your ear