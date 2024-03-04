skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
QUICK FACTS

Dermatitis of the Ear Canal

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Mar 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Get the full details

The ear canal is the tube that connects the outside of your ear to your eardrum.

Dermatitis of the ear canal is itchy, flaky, and swollen skin at the opening of your ear and inside your ear canal. Your ear canal is the tube that connects the outside of your ear to your eardrum.

The Outer Ear

What causes dermatitis of the ear canal?

There are 2 main causes:

  • An allergic reaction to something that touched your ear, for example, an earring or hair product you've been using

  • A skin problem, such as psoriasis or seborrhea, that affects your ear canal (and usually other parts of your body)

What are the symptoms of dermatitis of the ear canal?

You'll have symptoms in and around your ear canal, such as:

  • Itching

  • Redness

  • Cracked or peeling skin

  • Clear fluid leaking out of your ear

The cracked skin sometimes lets bacteria into the skin of your ear canal. The bacteria can cause an infection called external otitis.

How do doctors treat dermatitis of the ear canal?

Doctors will tell you to:

  • Stop using things that might be causing an allergic reaction, such as earrings, cosmetics, or hearing aid molds—it may take trial and error to figure out what triggers the problem

  • Apply a corticosteroid cream or soothing ear drops to your ear

  • Keep cotton swabs, water, or objects out of your ear

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.