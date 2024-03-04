The ear canal is the tube that connects the outside of your ear to your eardrum.

Dermatitis of the ear canal is itchy, flaky, and swollen skin at the opening of your ear and inside your ear canal. Your ear canal is the tube that connects the outside of your ear to your eardrum.

The Outer Ear

What causes dermatitis of the ear canal? There are 2 main causes: An allergic reaction to something that touched your ear, for example, an earring or hair product you've been using

A skin problem, such as psoriasis or seborrhea, that affects your ear canal (and usually other parts of your body)

What are the symptoms of dermatitis of the ear canal? You'll have symptoms in and around your ear canal, such as: Itching

Redness

Cracked or peeling skin

Clear fluid leaking out of your ear The cracked skin sometimes lets bacteria into the skin of your ear canal. The bacteria can cause an infection called external otitis.