The main causes of acute pancreatitis are:

Gallstones (solid material that forms in your gallbladder)

Constant, heavy alcohol use

Gallstones can leave your gallbladder and get stuck where the drainage tubes from the gallbladder and pancreas join together. These stones block digestive juices from getting out of the pancreas.

Drinking too much alcohol for many years damages your pancreas. The more you drink and the longer you drink, the more likely you are to get pancreatitis.

The many other, less common causes of acute pancreatitis include: