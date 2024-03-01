Pancreatitis is inflammation of your pancreas. Your pancreas is an organ in your upper belly that makes juices that help you digest food. Your pancreas also makes insulin, which helps control your blood sugar.

The Pancreas video

Chronic pancreatitis is a long-term condition. Scar tissue forms in your pancreas and keeps causing problems. Pancreatitis that starts suddenly is called acute pancreatitis. Getting acute pancreatitis over and over again can cause chronic pancreatitis.

Chronic pancreatitis causes belly pain

The pain may be constant or may come and go

The pancreas stops making juices that help you digest your food

Sometimes chronic pancreatitis damages cells that make insulin and you get diabetes

Treatment includes changing your diet, taking special medicines to help digest food, avoiding alcohol, and taking medicines to relieve the pain