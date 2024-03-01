What is chronic pancreatitis?
Pancreatitis is inflammation of your pancreas. Your pancreas is an organ in your upper belly that makes juices that help you digest food. Your pancreas also makes insulin, which helps control your blood sugar.
Chronic pancreatitis is a long-term condition. Scar tissue forms in your pancreas and keeps causing problems. Pancreatitis that starts suddenly is called acute pancreatitis. Getting acute pancreatitis over and over again can cause chronic pancreatitis.
Chronic pancreatitis causes belly pain
The pain may be constant or may come and go
The pancreas stops making juices that help you digest your food
Sometimes chronic pancreatitis damages cells that make insulin and you get diabetes
Treatment includes changing your diet, taking special medicines to help digest food, avoiding alcohol, and taking medicines to relieve the pain
The Pancreas
What causes chronic pancreatitis?
Causes of chronic pancreatitis include:
Heavy, long term alcohol abuse
Having a gene (physical trait you inherit from a parent) for certain disorders, such as cystic fibrosis, hereditary pancreatitis, or autoimmune pancreatitis
Sometimes there's no clear cause.
What are the symptoms of chronic pancreatitis?
The main symptom is:
Pain in your upper belly (the area below your breastbone)
The pain may follow one of several patterns:
Pain that goes away or gets better but keeps coming back
Severe pain that lasts for several hours or up to several days
You may also have other symptoms such as:
Bulky, unusually stinky, light-colored stool
Weight loss and malnutrition
High blood sugar caused by diabetes
Chronic pancreatitis can raise the risk of cancer of the pancreas.
How can doctors tell if I have chronic pancreatitis?
Doctors do certain tests, such as:
Blood tests
Stool tests to see if you're absorbing your food
X-rays of your belly
MRCP (a special kind of MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) that lets your doctor see your liver, gallbladder, bile ducts, pancreas, or pancreatic duct)
Endoscopic ultrasound (a special kind of ultrasound using a long tube that's passed through your mouth and down into your intestine)
How do doctors treat chronic pancreatitis?
Doctors treat pain caused by chronic pancreatitis by:
Giving you pain medicine
People with severe pancreatitis may have to stay in the hospital.
Doctors treat digestive problems caused by pancreatitis by having you:
Eat 4 to 5 low-fat meals a day
Take pancreatic enzyme extracts to help you digest food better
Sometimes, take certain vitamins (A, D, E, and K)
Doctors will have you avoid alcohol and stop smoking.
Doctors may do surgery to treat your chronic pancreatitis if you have severe pain and other treatments don’t help you. They may remove some of the diseased pancreas, open up the pancreatic duct, or cut nerves near the pancreas to relieve the pain.