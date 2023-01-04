What is an intestinal obstruction (blocked intestine)?

You have a small intestine and a large intestine. The small intestine is a long coiled tube that connects your stomach to your large intestine. The large intestine is shorter but wider and leads from the end of the small intestine to the rectum. Your intestines receive food and liquids from your stomach. They digest and absorb most of this material. What's left over leaves the body as stool (poop) through the rectum and anus.

The small and large intestines each can become blocked.

The most common causes of a blocked intestine in adults are scar tissue from surgery, hernias, and tumors

Food and fluids can't move through a blocked intestine

Your intestine swells as it fills with food, fluid, and gas

You get crampy belly pain, feel sick to your stomach, and may throw up

Doctors find the blockage with x-rays

You may need surgery to remove the blockage

If not treated, the intestine can break open and cause swelling and infection inside your belly

If the obstructed intestine bursts (perforates) and infects the inside of your belly, that can make you very sick and can kill you