What are the types of abdominal wall hernias?

Hernias are named by where they occur. Abdominal wall hernias can happen in many different places:

Inguinal hernia: in the crease of your groin or in your scrotum (the sac around your testicles)

Umbilical hernia: around your belly button, which is more common in babies

Epigastric hernia: in the middle of your belly, above your belly button and below your rib cage

Femoral hernia: just below the crease of your groin in the middle of your upper thigh

Incisional hernia: in a place where your abdominal wall had been cut for surgery (this may happen many years after the surgery)

These places are all weak spots in your abdominal wall. An opening can develop on its own or when you strain.

Common Places for Hernias Image

An incarcerated hernia is when a loop of your intestine gets stuck in the hernia. This can block your intestine.

A strangulated hernia is when your intestine is trapped so tightly that its blood supply is cut off. The part of the intestine that isn't getting enough blood can burst and die and, if not treated, can kill you.

A "sports hernia" isn't really a hernia. It's a torn muscle in your lower belly that can cause pain in the same place as a real hernia.