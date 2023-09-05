Growth hormone deficiency is a condition caused by the pituitary gland not making enough growth hormone. This can cause poor overall growth and short stature.

Short stature is a height that's shorter than almost all other children of the same age and sex

Short stature doesn't always mean there's a problem

Other symptoms of growth hormone deficiency depend on the child's age and the cause of the deficiency

If children don't have enough growth hormone, doctors give growth hormone shots

Short stature is not the same thing as dwarfism, which is also called osteochondrodysplasia. Children with dwarfism have a genetic disorder that causes abnormal growth and development of bone and cartilage in addition to short stature.