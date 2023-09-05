Puberty is the last part of childhood during which boys and girls become sexually mature. They start to look more like adults and become able to have babies. Boys develop facial and body hair, deep voice, and larger testicles. Girls develop breasts and pubic hair. Puberty usually starts between ages 8 to 13 for girls and ages 10 to 14 for boys.

Delayed puberty is when puberty starts later than expected. Puberty is delayed when it starts after age 13 for girls and after age 14 for boys.

Delayed puberty can be normal if a lot of people in your family also started puberty late

Sometimes delayed puberty is caused by health problems or because the child had radiation or chemotherapy treatments (for example, for cancer)

A sign of delayed puberty in boys is no testicle growth by age 14

Signs of delayed puberty in girls include no breast development by age 13 or no period by age 16

Treatment depends on what's causing the delayed puberty—doctors may have your child take hormones