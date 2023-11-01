What causes a baby to be small for gestational age?

Most SGA babies have no problems—they just happen to be small. Often lots of other people in their family are small too.

Many things raise the chances of having an SGA baby:

Mother:

Being very young (teenage) or very old

Health problems, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney disease, or sickle cell disease

Using cigarettes, alcohol, or certain drugs during pregnancy

Severe malnutrition

Pregnancy:

Twins, triplets, or more

Early separation of the placenta (placental abruption)

Preeclampsia

Fetus: