What are the symptoms of meningitis?

Symptoms of meningitis vary by age. In all ages, symptoms of bacterial meningitis can get worse very quickly. A "warning sign" is a sick child who becomes unusually sleepy or who begins acting confused. A sick child who isn't fully alert or who isn't behaving normally needs to be taken to the hospital right away.

In babies younger than 12 months, early symptoms include:

Being fussy or cranky, even when held

Refusing to eat, or eating poorly

A high or low temperature

Throwing up

Rash

Having seizures

Swollen soft spot (fontanelle) on the head in infants less than 3 months of age

In older children and teens, meningitis often starts with a cold. Then, they get symptoms such as:

Fever

Headache

Stiff neck

Seizures

Watch children with these symptoms closely because they may quickly become sleepy or confused and will need emergency care.