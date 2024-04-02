Reactive arthritis is a type of arthritis that develops as a reaction to an infection somewhere in your body. Reactive arthritis is different from an actual infection inside a joint.

Symptoms include joint pain and swelling

You may also have swollen tendons, back pain, a rash, or red eyes

Symptoms develop within a few days or weeks after you have an infection in your intestines (gastroenteritis) or a sexually transmitted infection (STI)

Doctors can usually tell if you have reactive arthritis from your symptoms and an exam

Medicines may help treat your symptoms

In most people, reactive arthritis disappears in 3 or 4 months. Half of people have symptoms that come and go over several years. The joints and spine may become deformed if symptoms don't go away or come back regularly. A few people who have reactive arthritis become permanently disabled.