Juvenile idiopathic arthritis is a rare kind of arthritis that children can get and that does not have a known cause.

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis happens when a child's immune system attacks the joints. It's similar to rheumatoid arthritis in adults.

A few or many joints become painful and swollen

Other parts of the body may be affected

Symptoms may come and go

Doctors can tell if a child has JIA based on symptoms, x-rays, and blood tests

Treatments can include medicines and exercise

There are 6 forms of JIA, which vary by which joints are involved, how many joints are involved, and whether your child has other symptoms.