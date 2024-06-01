What causes tendinitis?

Tendinitis probably comes from the many small injuries, tears, and general wearing out that happen as you get older. Important contributing causes include:

Overexercise or doing exercises the wrong way

Doing the same motions over and over

Certain disorders make you a little more likely to get tendinitis:

Gonorrhea, a sexually transmitted infection, sometimes spreads through your body and infects a tendon.

Tendinitis can also occur as a side effect of some antibiotics.