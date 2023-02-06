What is systemic sclerosis?
Systemic sclerosis causes scarring in your skin, joints, organs, and blood vessels.
Systemic sclerosis is rare
It is more common in women than in men and usually happens in people ages 20 to 50
Systemic sclerosis can cause tightening and hardening of the skin and damage to other organs
You may have problems in only one part of your body or have problems with multiple organs throughout your body
Systemic sclerosis gets worse over time, but treatment can lessen your symptoms
What causes systemic sclerosis?
Systemic sclerosis happens when your tissue makes too much collagen and other proteins. Collagen is a protein that helps give structure to your skin, nails, hair, tendons, and other tissue. Too much collagen can cause hardening and scarring.
Doctors don’t know what causes systemic sclerosis to happen.
What are the symptoms of systemic sclerosis?
Symptoms can include:
Swelling, thickening, and tightening of the skin, usually in your fingers
Fingers that get pale, tingly, and numb when you get cold (Raynaud syndrome)
Heartburn
Trouble swallowing
Shortness of breath
Aches and pains in your joints
Sometimes, muscle pain and weakness
Systemic sclerosis can cause too much scarring to build up in other organs of the body, such as the joints, lungs, digestive system, heart, and kidneys, and stop them from working right. When it damages blood vessels, blood pressure can go up.
Some people with these symptoms also have mixed connective tissue disease.
How can doctors tell if I have systemic sclerosis?
Doctors ask about your symptoms and do a physical exam. They may do tests, such as:
Blood tests
Breathing tests
CT (computed tomography) scan of your chest
Echocardiogram (a type of ultrasound that uses sound waves to create a video that shows how well your heart is pumping and how well your heart’s valves are working)
ECG (electrocardiography, a test that measures your heart’s electrical currents and records them on a piece of paper)
How do doctors treat systemic sclerosis?
Medicine can’t stop systemic sclerosis from getting worse over time, but it can help with some symptoms. Treatments include:
Medicine to keep your immune system from damaging your tissues
Medicine to lessen heartburn
Medicine to dilate your blood vessels and lower blood pressure
Physical therapy and exercise
Sometimes, lung transplant