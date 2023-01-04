How do doctors treat gastroenteritis?

For adults with mild gastroenteritis, doctors will have you:

Take small, frequent sips of fluid

Eat regular food as soon as your stomach feels up to it

If you're a healthy adult, the kind of fluid and food really doesn't matter.

If your baby or young child has gastroenteritis, you should give them:

Oral rehydration fluid, which you can get in a drug store or supermarket

Oral rehydration fluids have the right balance of salts and minerals that babies and young children need.

For more severe gastroenteritis, doctors may: