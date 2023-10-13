skip to main content
What Affects Sexual Function in Women?

Type

Factor

Psychological factors

Abuse (emotional, physical, or sexual) during childhood or adolescence

Anxiety

Depression

Fear of intimacy

Fear of losing control

Fear of losing the partner

High self-expectations

Low self-esteem

Worry about inability to have an orgasm or about sexual performance in a partner

Worry about unwanted consequences of sex (such as unwanted pregnancy or sexually transmitted infections)

Situational factors

A low sexual self-image, as may result from having a negative body image, urinary incontinence, fertility problems or having had surgery to remove a breast, the uterus, or another body part associated with sex

Cultural background that restricts sexual expression or activity

Distractions or emotional stress

Relationship problems

Surroundings that are not conducive to sexual activity

Physical factors

Abnormalities in genital organs (such as birth defects or scarring after surgery or radiation therapy)

Breastfeeding

Changes in the skin around the opening of the vagina area (such as lichen sclerosus)

Genital mutilation

Genitourinary syndrome of menopause (changes in the vagina and urinary tract that can occur at menopause, including thinning of tissues of the vagina and a compelling need to urinate)

High blood pressure

Infections of the genital area (such as genital herpes) or infections of the vagina

Fatigue

Hyperprolactinemia (high levels of prolactin, a hormone produced by the pituitary gland)

Nerve damage (as may result from diabetes, multiple sclerosis, peripheral neuropathy, or spinal cord disorders)

Pelvic organ prolapse (dropping down of a pelvic organ such as the vagina or uterus)

Physical disability

Poor health

Premature menopause (ovarian insufficiency)

Sexually transmitted infections

Some brain and spinal cord disorders, such as multiple sclerosis

Substance use disorder (continuing to use a substance despite having problems caused by its use)

Surgical removal of both ovaries in premenopausal women

Thyroid disorders

Urinary incontinence

Medications and other substances

Alcohol

Certain antidepressants, particularly selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors

Antihistamines

Antiseizure medications

Beta-blockers (used to treat high blood pressure or heart disorders) and other medications used to treat high blood pressure

Gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonists (used to treat infertility)

Opioids

