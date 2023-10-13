Sulfonamides
Medication
Common Uses
Some Potential Side Effects
Sulfadoxine
Sulfamethizole
Sulfisoxazole
Inflammation of the vagina (vaginitis)
Superficial eye infections
Only topically for burns
Skin infections caused by susceptible bacteria that are resistant to other antibiotics, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)
Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea
Allergic reactions including rashes, anaphylaxis, and angioedema
Crystals in urine (rare)
A decrease in white blood cell and platelet counts
Sensitivity to sunlight
In people with G6PD deficiency (see table More About Some Causes of Anemia), the breakdown of red blood cells (anemia)
G6PD = deficiency of glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase.