Sulfonamides

Medication

Common Uses

Some Potential Side Effects

Sulfadoxine

Sulfamethizole

Sulfisoxazole

Urinary tract infections

Inflammation of the vagina (vaginitis)

Inflammatory bowel disease

Superficial eye infections

Only topically for burns

Skin infections caused by susceptible bacteria that are resistant to other antibiotics, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea

Allergic reactions including rashes, anaphylaxis, and angioedema

Crystals in urine (rare)

A decrease in white blood cell and platelet counts

Sensitivity to sunlight

In people with G6PD deficiency (see table More About Some Causes of Anemia), the breakdown of red blood cells (anemia)

G6PD = deficiency of glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase.

