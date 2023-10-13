Some Recommended Screening Tests*, †
Condition
Test
For
How Often
Abdominal ultrasonography
Men age 65–75 who smoke or who have previously smoked
Once
Questions about drinking habits
Adults
Once and periodically, as when circumstances change (for example, when under new stresses or if lifestyle changes)
Anxiety
Questions about symptoms, such as an upset stomach
Children age 8–18 years
Adults, including women during and after pregnancy
Once
Genetic counseling and possible genetic testing for the BRCA mutation, which indicates an increased risk of breast and ovarian cancers
Women with several close, usually first-degree relatives who have had breast cancer or ovarian cancer
Once
Mammography
Women age 50–74
For women under age 50, consultation with their doctor about individualized screening
Every 2 years
MRI (magnetic resonance imaging)
Women at high risk (such as those with close relatives who have had breast cancer)
When mammography is done
Papanicolaou (Pap) test or another similar test and sometimes a test for human papillomavirus (HPV)
For women age 25–65
One of the following:
Cardiovascular disease (including heart attack and stroke)
Questions about risk factors, measurement of blood pressure and weight, blood tests for cholesterol (lipid profile) and blood sugar
All adults over 20
Annual questioning about risk factors and check of blood pressure and weight
Blood sugar every 3 years
Lipid profile every 5 years
A DNA test using a urine sample or a sample taken from the vagina with a swab
Sexually active women who are 24 or younger
Women who are 25 or older and have risk factors (such as several sex partners or a sexually transmitted infection)
At least yearly
Pregnant women who are 24 or younger
Pregnant women who are 25 or older and have risk factors
During the first prenatal visit and during the 3rd trimester
A DNA test using a urine sample or a sample taken from the urethra or rectum with a swab, regardless of condom use
Men who have had sex with men within the previous year
At least yearly regardless of condom use
Every 3–6 months if men have an increased risk of the infection (for example, if they or their sex partners have had several sex partners)
Tests based on anatomy
All transgender men,and gender diverse people with a cervix.
Yearly
Colonoscopy, sigmoidoscopy, tests to check stool for blood (fecal occult blood tests [FOBT] or fecal immunochemical test [FIT]) or cancer DNA (FIT-DNA)
Adults age 45–75
For adults under age 45, consultation with their doctor about individual screening depending on their risk factor profile (such as family history or certain bowel disorders)
For average-risk people, one of the following:
FOBT or FIT yearly
FIT-DNA every 1–3 years
Colonoscopy every 10 years
CT colonography every 5 years
Flexible sigmoidoscopy every 5 years or every 10 years with FIT every year
Check-up with dentist
All (regular check ups should start when the first tooth appears or before a child's first birthday)
Every 3–12 months for children and adolescents under age 18
Every 12–24 months for people aged 18 or older
Questions, including standardized questionnaires
Adults and children 11 or older
Once and periodically, such as during stressful circumstances (for example, divorce, job or lifestyle change, or death in the family)
Blood tests to measure hemoglobin A1C or the blood sugar level
Adults who are between ages 35 and 70 and those who are overweight, who have high blood pressure or high levels of cholesterol and/or other fats (lipids) in the blood, or who have had high blood sugar levels in the past
All children and adolescents who do not have symptoms, are age 10 or older (or after puberty begins), and are overweight or obese or who have other risk factors, such as a mother who had diabetes during pregnancy (gestational diabetes)
Every 3 years, depending on risk factors and the results of previous tests
During pregnancy: At 24 weeks of pregnancy or later
A DNA test using a urine sample or a sample taken from the vagina with a swab
Women who are 24 or younger and are sexually active
Women who are 25 or older and have risk factors (such as several sex partners or a sexually transmitted infection)
All pregnant women during first prenatal visit
Men who have had sex with men within the previous year
Once and periodically, as when circumstances change (such as with new sex partners or after becoming pregnant)
Hearing examination
Adults age 50 or older
Different recommendations by national organizations such as
Rh(D) incompatibility screening
Sometimes other tests, depending on test results
Pregnant women
At the first prenatal visit
Blood test for infection with the hepatitis B virus
Pregnant women, household contacts, intravenous drugs users, men who have sex with men. and numerous other risk factors
At the first prenatal visit
Blood test for infection with the hepatitis C virus
Adults age 18–79
People who have risk factors (such as using intravenous drugs)
Once
High blood pressure (hypertension)
Blood pressure measurement
Adults and children 3 or older
Every office visit or once a year
Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, including AIDS
Blood or saliva test for infection with HIV
Everyone aged 15–65 years, those over 65 with risk factors for HIV infection, and all pregnant women
At least once and again if new high-risk activity occurs (for example, having more than one sex partner, using injection drugs, and, in men, having sex with men)
Low-dose CT
People who are age 50–80 and smoke 20 or more packs a year and currently smoke or have quit only within the past 15 years
Every year
Dual x-ray absorptiometry (DXA) to measure bone density
All women aged 65 or older
Women under 65 if they are at risk of fractures due to osteoporosis or have risk factors for osteoporosis (such as close relative who have osteoporosis or a low body weight, who smoke, or take corticosteroids or other medications that can cause bone loss)
At least once
Overweight in adults and children
Measurement of height and weight
Calculation of body mass index (BMI)
All adults and children 6 or older
Every scheduled office visit or once a year
Reduced vision
Age-appropriate eye examination and vision testing for amblyopia/strabismus, refractive error, and any other problems that can cause reduced vision
All
Different recommendations by national organizations such as
Children: By age 6 months (for eye health, vision development, and alignment of the eyes)
At least once in all children age 3 to 5 years to detect amblyopia or its risk factors
Adults age 65 or older: Every 1–2 years
Blood test for the infection
Adults with risk factors such as
Once and periodically, as when circumstances change (such as having new sex partners or becoming pregnant)
Questions about using tobacco
All adolescents and adults
Every office visit
* Based on recommendations from various major authorities in the United States. However, differences do exist among their recommendations. Also, people with increased risk of a disease are usually screened more often. Not all recommendations are included in this table.
† Screening measures that can be done at home include regularly measuring weight and, once yearly, checking the skin for changes and for sores that bleed. People can ask another person (such as a spouse) to check their skin in areas that are difficult to see, such as the back or behind the ears. Some physicians suggest that men check for lumps in their testes, although evidence of the effectiveness of doing so is unclear.
‡ High-risk HPV testing involves testing for the types of HPV that are most likely to cause cervical cancer. This test can identify pieces of the DNA of these cancers in cervical cells.