Abdominal aortic aneurysms are bulges (dilations) in the wall of the aorta in the part that passes through the abdomen (abdominal aorta).

Abdominal aortic aneurysms typically slowly expand and sometimes rupture.

Aneurysms may cause a pulsing sensation in the abdomen and, when they rupture, cause deep, excruciating pain, low blood pressure, and death.

Doctors often detect an aneurysm during an examination or imaging procedure that is done for another purpose.

Medications to lower blood pressure are given, and aneurysms that are large or growing are repaired by either surgery or a procedure to insert a stent inside the aneurysm.

(See also Overview of Aortic Aneurysms and Aortic Dissection.)

The aorta is the largest artery of the body. It receives oxygen-rich blood from the heart and distributes it to the body through smaller arteries that branch off of it. The abdominal aorta is the part of the aorta that passes through the abdominal cavity.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Image

Abdominal aortic aneurysms may occur at any age but are most common among men aged 50 to 80 years. Abdominal aortic aneurysms may run in families and are more likely to occur in people who have high blood pressure, especially those who also smoke. About 20% of abdominal aneurysms eventually rupture.

Smoking is a major risk factor for development of abdominal aortic aneurysms, especially in men.

Often an abdominal aortic aneurysm is caused by weakening of the wall of the artery as a result of atherosclerosis. Infection in the wall of the aorta, which may be a complication of heart valve infection (endocarditis) or body-wide infection (sepsis), and blood vessel inflammation (vasculitis) may also cause the artery wall to weaken. (See figure Where Do Aortic Aneurysms Occur?)

Symptoms of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms People who have an abdominal aortic aneurysm often have no symptoms, but some people become aware of a pulsing sensation in their abdomen. The aneurysm may cause pain, typically a deep, penetrating pain mainly in the back because of compression of the spine or nearby structures. The pain can be severe and is usually unrelenting if the aneurysm is leaking. When an aneurysm ruptures, the first symptom is usually excruciating pain in the lower abdomen and back and tenderness in the area over the aneurysm. If the resulting internal bleeding is severe, a person may rapidly go into shock. A ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm is often fatal and is always fatal if not treated. Did You Know...

Diagnosis of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms Ultrasonography or computed tomography (CT) of the abdomen Pain is a useful clue, but pain often does not occur until an aneurysm is large or about to rupture. However, many people with aneurysms have no symptoms and are diagnosed by chance when a routine physical examination or an imaging procedure (such as x-rays, CT, or ultrasonography) of the abdomen is done for another reason. Doctors may feel a pulsating mass in the center of the abdomen. With a stethoscope placed on the middle of the abdomen, doctors may hear a whooshing sound (bruit) caused by turbulence as blood rushes past the aneurysm. However, in people with obesity, even large aneurysms may not be detected. Rapidly enlarging aneurysms that are about to rupture commonly hurt or feel tender when pressed during an abdominal examination. Occasionally, an abdominal x-ray detects an aneurysm that has calcium deposits in its wall, but this test provides little other information. Other diagnostic tests are more useful for detecting aneurysms and determining their size. Usually, ultrasonography can clearly show the size of an aneurysm. If an aneurysm is detected, ultrasonography may be repeated every few months to determine if and how quickly the aneurysm is enlarging. CT of the abdomen, particularly if done after a contrast agent is injected intravenously, can determine the size and shape of an abdominal aortic aneurysm more accurately than ultrasonography but exposes the person to radiation. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is also accurate but may not be available as quickly as ultrasonography or CT. Screening ultrasonography for abdominal aortic aneurysms, even if people have no symptoms, is sometimes recommended for certain people older than 65 years, such as men who have smoked and have a family history of an abdominal aortic aneurysm.