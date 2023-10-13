skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Some Disorders Detected by Computed Tomography

Body System

Disorders

Brain and spinal cord

Birth defects

Bleeding within the brain (intracerebral hemorrhage)

Brain abscesses

Brain tumors

Hydrocephalus

Ruptured or herniated disks

Spinal fractures

Strokes (ischemic)

Digestive tract

Appendicitis

Blockages in the intestine

Diverticulitis

Pancreatitis

Tumors

Eyes

A foreign object in the eye

Infections in the eyeball and infections around the eye socket (orbit)

Tumors of the eye socket (orbit) or optic nerve

Heart and blood vessels

Aortic aneurysm

Aortic dissection

Kidneys and urinary tract

Bleeding in or around the kidneys

Stones in the kidneys or urinary tract

Tumors in or around the kidneys

Liver

Fatty liver (excess fat in the liver)

Liver tumors

Lungs

Bronchiectasis (widened airways)

Emphysema

Lung tumors

Pneumonia

Pulmonary embolism

Muscles and bones

Fractures and other problems with bone and soft tissues

In these topics