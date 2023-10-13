Some Common Causes and Features of Involuntary Weight Loss
Cause
Common Features*
Diagnostic Approach
Abdominal pain, fatigue, abnormal areas of skin darkening, and light-headedness
Blood tests
History of excessive alcohol consumption
In men, feminization, with loss of muscle tissue, decrease in armpit hair, smooth skin, breast growth
In men and women, sometimes a distended abdomen due to fluid (ascites) and small purple spots on the skin (spider angiomas)
Sometimes only a doctor's examination
Liver tests
Inappropriate fear of weight gain in an emaciated young woman or adolescent female and lack of normal periods
Only a doctor's examination
Often night sweats, fatigue, and fever
Sometimes bone pain at night or other organ-specific symptoms
Organ-specific evaluation
Sadness, fatigue, loss of sexual desire and/or pleasure, and sleep disturbance
Only a doctor's examination
Diabetes mellitus, type 1 (newly developed or poorly controlled)
Increased appetite
Excessive thirst and increased urination
Measurement of the amount of sugar (glucose) in the blood
Drugs
History of use
A doctor's examination
Sometimes stopping the drug
Fungal infections (in the lungs or bodywide)
Fever, night sweats, fatigue, cough, and shortness of breath
Often a history of living in or visiting an area where a specific fungus is common
Usually cultures and stains
Sometimes blood tests
Sometimes biopsy
Headache, muscle pains, jaw pain when chewing, fever, and/or visual disturbances in a person over 50
Blood tests
Sometimes temporal artery biopsy
Worm infections in the digestive tract
Fever, abdominal pain, bloating, flatulence, and diarrhea
Usually residence in or travel to developing countries
Microscopic examination of stool
Fever, shortness of breath, cough, swollen lymph nodes throughout the body, diarrhea, and fungal infections
Blood tests
Kidney disease
Limb swelling, fatigue, itching, and sometimes frothy urine
Blood tests and urine tests
Usually risk factors (for example, cranial nerve dysfunction, use of certain drugs, and aging)
Only a doctor's examination
Diarrhea, flatulence, and sometimes greasy or oily stools
Stool testing
Dental problems
Tooth or gum pain
Bad breath, gum disease, and missing and/or decayed teeth
Only a doctor's examination
Cough and shortness of breath
Fever, fatigue, and swelling of lymph nodes throughout the body
Chest x-ray
Sometimes chest CT
Biopsy
Heart valve infection (bacterial endocarditis)
Fever, night sweats, joint pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue
Often in people with heart valve disorders or who inject drugs intravenously
Blood cultures
Echocardiography
Thyroid gland overactivity (hyperthyroidism)
Increased appetite
Heat intolerance, sweating, tremor, anxiety, rapid heart beat, and diarrhea
Blood tests to evaluate thyroid function
Fever, night sweats, cough, and coughing up blood
Sometimes risk factors (for example, exposure to people with tuberculosis or residence in poor living conditions)
Sputum culture and smear
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
CT = computed tomography; HIV = human immunodeficiency virus; NSAIDs = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, OTC = over-the-counter; SSRIs = selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors.