Anorexia nervosa may be mild and transient or severe and persistent.

The first indications that someone is developing anorexia nervosa may be an increased concern with diet and body weight in a person who is not significantly overweight. Preoccupation with and anxiety about weight intensify as people become thinner. Even when emaciated, people may claim to feel fat, deny that anything is wrong, not feel that there is anything unhealthy about their low weight or the amount of weight they have lost, and usually resist treatment. They continue to try to lose weight even when friends and family members reassure them that they are thin or warn them that they are getting too thin. People with anorexia nervosa view any weight gain as an unacceptable failure of self-control.

Anorexia literally means lack of appetite, but most people who have anorexia nervosa are actually hungry. Many do not lose their appetite until they are very emaciated.

Also, people with this disorder are preoccupied with food. For example, they may do the following:

Rather than eat, they study diets and count calories.

They hoard, conceal, or throw away food.

They may collect recipes.

They may prepare elaborate meals for other people.

About 45% of people who have anorexia nervosa binge and/or purge by vomiting or taking laxatives. The others simply restrict the amount of food they eat. They also frequently lie about how much they have eaten and conceal their vomiting and their peculiar dietary habits. Some people also take diuretics (medications that cause the kidneys to excrete more water) to reduce perceived bloating and to try to lose weight.

Most women with anorexia nervosa have irregular menstrual periods or stop having menstrual periods, sometimes before losing much weight.

Typically, people with anorexia nervosa have a low heart rate, low blood pressure, a low body temperature, and may develop fine soft hair on their body, or excess body and facial hair. They lose muscle mass as overall body weight decreases. Tissues swell because fluid accumulates (called edema). People commonly report bloating, abdominal distress, and constipation.

Self-induced vomiting can erode tooth enamel, enlarge the salivary glands in the cheeks (parotid glands), and cause the esophagus to become inflamed.

Depression and anxiety are common.

Even when people become very thin, they tend to remain active, often exercising excessively to control their weight. Until they become emaciated, they have few symptoms of nutritional deficiencies.

Hormonal changes resulting from anorexia nervosa include markedly reduced levels of estrogen (in women), testosterone (in men), and thyroid hormone and increased levels of cortisol. People who menstruate often stop having periods. Bone density may decrease, increasing the risk of osteoporosis.

If people become severely malnourished, every major organ system in the body is likely to be affected.

Recognizing Anorexia Nervosa

Rapid or severe weight loss can cause life-threatening problems. Problems with the heart and with fluids and electrolytes (such as sodium, potassium, and chloride) are the most dangerous:

Heart rhythm may become slow or otherwise abnormal.

People may become dehydrated or develop low blood pressure and be prone to fainting.

Potassium and sodium levels in the blood may decrease.

The heart gets weaker and pumps less blood through the body

Vomiting and taking laxatives and diuretics can worsen the situation. Sudden death, probably due to abnormal heart rhythms, may occur.