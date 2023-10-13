Some Causes of Double Vision When Both Eyes Are Open
Cause
Common Features*
Diagnostic Approach
Disorders that affect control of eye muscles by the nervous system†
Certain strokes or transient ischemic attacks
Often in older adults and in people with risk factors for these disorders (such as high blood pressure, atherosclerosis, and diabetes)
Sometimes slurred speech, weakness, and/or difficulty walking
A doctor's examination
MRI or CT of the brain
A mass that presses on a nerve, such as a bulge in an artery (brain aneurysm) or a tumor
Often pain (sudden if caused by an aneurysm) and often other symptoms of nervous system dysfunction (such as muscle weakness, loss of coordination, and abnormal sensations in the skin)
MRI or CT of the brain
Inflammation or infection of the eye or surrounding structures (for example, abscess, sinusitis, and, rarely, with a blood clot in the cavernous sinus at the base of the skull)
Constant pain
Sometimes fever, chills, fatigue, loss of sensation in the face, and/or bulging eyes
CT or MRI of the orbits and sometimes the brain
Usually periods of relatively good health alternating with episodes of worsening symptoms
Weakness that comes and goes from day to day
Abnormal sensations such as tingling, numbness, pain, burning, and itching
Clumsiness
Loss of strength or dexterity in a leg or hand, which may become stiff
As the disorder progresses, shakiness, partial or complete paralysis, and involuntary muscle contractions (spasticity), sometimes causing painful cramps
Slowed, slurred speech
Problems with urination and/or bowel function
MRI of the brain and spinal cord
Double vision that comes and goes
Difficulty speaking or swallowing
Weakness
Muscles that weaken when they are used repeatedly
A doctor's examination
Antibody testing, electrical testing of muscles, or both
History of long-term alcohol use
Clumsiness, poor coordination, and confusion
A doctor's examination
Disorders that block eye motion
Graves disease (thickening of muscles and tissues around the eye—called infiltrative ophthalmopathy—that occurs most often in people who also have an overactive thyroid gland and rarely occurs in people with a normal thyroid gland)
Bulging of the eyes, often eye pain or irritation, watering, sensitivity to light, an enlarged thyroid gland (goiter), and thickened skin on the shins
Blood tests to evaluate thyroid function
Injury, such as a fracture of the eye socket (orbit) or a collection of blood (hematoma)
Pain
In people who have obviously had a recent eye injury
CT or MRI of the orbit
Tumors (near the base of the skull, the sinuses, or the eye socket, called orbital tumors)
Often pain unrelated to eye movement, bulging of one eye, and sometimes other symptoms of nervous system dysfunction
MRI or CT of the orbit and sometimes the brain
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† Whether pain is present varies by cause.
CT = computed tomography; ECG = electrocardiography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.