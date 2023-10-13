Some Causes and Features of Vomiting in Infants, Children, and Adolescents
Cause
(listed from most to least common)
Common Features*
Tests
In infants
Usually with diarrhea (which rarely is bloody)
Sometimes a fever
Sometimes recent contact with infected people (as at a day care center), with animals at a petting zoo (where Escherichia [E.] coli may be acquired), or with reptiles (which may be infected with Salmonella bacteria) or recent consumption of undercooked, contaminated food or contaminated water
A doctor’s examination
Sometimes examination, culture, or PCR testing of stool
Symptoms that occur after feeding, including fussiness, spitting up, arching of the back, crying, or a combination
Sometimes a cough when lying down, poor weight gain, or both
A doctor's examination
Sometimes treatment with drugs to suppress acid production (if symptoms are relieved, the cause is probably gastroesophageal reflux)
Sometimes x-rays of the upper digestive tract after barium is given by mouth (upper GI series), gastric emptying scan, or impedance probe
Sometimes endoscopy
Pyloric stenosis (narrowing or blockage of the passage out of the stomach)
Forceful (projectile) vomiting that occurs immediately and after all feedings in infants aged 3–6 weeks
Signs of dehydration, an emaciated appearance, or both
In infants, appearing hungry and feeding eagerly
More common among boys, especially first-born boys
Ultrasonography of the stomach
If ultrasonography is unavailable or inconclusive, upper GI series
Birth defects that cause narrowing (stenosis) or blockage (atresia) of the digestive tract
Delayed passage of the first bowel movement (called meconium)
A swollen abdomen
Bright green or yellow vomit, indicating bile, during the first 24–48 hours of life (if the digestive tract is blocked) or somewhat later (if it is only narrowed)
More common among infants who have Down syndrome or whose mother had too much amniotic fluid in the uterus during pregnancy
An x-ray of the abdomen
Upper GI series or x-rays of the lower digestive tract after insertion of barium into the rectum (barium enema), depending on the suspected location of the problem
Intussusception (sliding of one segment of intestine into another)
Crying that occurs in bouts every 15–20 minutes, with children often drawing their legs up to their chest
Later tenderness of the abdomen when it is touched and bowel movements that look like currant jelly (because they contain blood)
Typically in children 3–36 months old
Ultrasonography of the abdomen
Sometimes insertion of air into the rectum (air enema)
Malrotation (abnormal development of the intestine, resulting in its being abnormally located and increasing the likelihood it will twist on itself)
Bright green or yellow vomit (indicating bile), a swollen abdomen, and blood in stool
Often in newborns
An x-ray of the abdomen
Upper GI series or barium enema
Fever and lethargy
A complete blood cell count
Culture of blood, urine, and cerebrospinal fluid
A chest x-ray if children have breathing problems
Diarrhea or constipation
Poor feeding
Weight loss, poor growth, or both
Blood in stools
Symptoms that lessen when the formula is changed
Possibly endoscopy, colonoscopy, or both
Poor feeding and not growing or developing as expected (failure to thrive)
Sluggishness (lethargy)
Other features depending on the disorder, such as
Screening all newborns using a small sample of blood obtained by pricking the heel
Blood tests to measure levels of electrolytes (minerals necessary to maintain fluid balance in the body), ammonia, and glucose
Other tests based on the suspected cause
In children and adolescents
Usually with diarrhea (which rarely is bloody)
Sometimes fever
Sometimes recent contact with infected people (as at a day care center, at a camp, or on a cruise), with animals at a petting zoo (where Escherichia [E.] coli may be acquired), or with reptiles (which may be infected with Salmonella bacteria) or recent consumption of undercooked, contaminated food or contaminated water
A doctor’s examination
Sometimes examination, culture, or PCR testing of stool
Heartburn
Pain in the chest or upper abdomen
Symptoms that worsen when lying down or after eating
Sometimes a nighttime cough
A doctor's examination
Symptoms that lessen or are relieved after treatment with drugs to suppress acid production
Sometimes upper GI series, gastric emptying scan, or pH probe or impedance probe
Sometimes endoscopy
Gastroparesis or delayed gastric emptying (the stomach empties slowly)
Feeling of fullness after eating only small amounts
Sometimes a recent viral illness
Upper GI series or x-rays taken after formula or food is given by mouth (gastric emptying scan)
Vomiting that occurs immediately after eating certain food
Often hives, lip or tongue swelling, difficulty breathing, wheezing, abdominal pain, diarrhea, or a combination
A doctor's examination
Sometimes allergy testing
Avoidance of a particular food to see whether symptoms stop
Infections in parts of the body other than the digestive tract
Fever
Often symptoms that suggest the location of the infection, such as headache, ear pain, sore throat, swollen lymph nodes in the neck, pain during urination, pain in the side (flank), or a runny nose
A doctor’s examination
Sometimes tests based on the suspected cause
Initially a general feeling of illness and discomfort in the middle of the abdomen, followed by pain moving to the lower right part of the abdomen
Then vomiting, loss of appetite, and fever
Ultrasonography or CT or MRI of the abdomen
Increased pressure within the skull (intracranial hypertension), caused by a tumor or an injury
Waking up because of a headache during the night or waking in the morning with a headache
Headaches that become progressively worse and are made worse by coughing or bowel movements
Sometimes changes in vision and difficulty walking, talking, or thinking
CT or MRI of the brain
Recurring episodes of vomiting separated by periods of wellness
Often headaches associated with vomiting
Often a family history of migraines
A doctor's examination
Sometimes tests to rule out other causes of recurring episodes of vomiting
Purposefully eating too little to lose weight or eating too much (bingeing) followed by purposefully vomiting or taking laxatives (purging)
Erosion of enamel on teeth and scars on the hands from using them to trigger vomiting
A distorted body image
A doctor’s examination
No menstrual periods
Morning sickness, bloating, and tender breasts
Sexual activity (although many adolescents deny it) with no or inadequate use of birth control
A urine pregnancy test
Ingestion of a toxin such as large amounts of , iron, or alcohol
Various features depending on the substance
Often a history of taking the substance
Blood tests to measure levels of the substance
Alternating bouts of nausea and vomiting in frequent cannabis users
A doctor’s examination
* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
CT = computed tomography; GI = gastrointestinal; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging; PCR = polymerase chain reaction.