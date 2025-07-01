Stomach Ulcer in Children

A peptic ulcer is a round or oval sore in the lining of the stomach or duodenum where it has been eroded by stomach acid and digestive enzymes.

Ulcers form in the lining of the stomach or duodenum.

Symptoms in children include gnawing pain in the abdomen and vomiting.

The diagnosis is based on endoscopy and sometimes imaging tests.

Treatment includes medications to reduce stomach acid and sometimes antibiotics.

(For adults, see Peptic Ulcer Disease.)

Ulcers penetrate into the lining of the stomach or duodenum (the first part of the small intestine). Ulcers develop when the normal defense and repair mechanisms of the lining of the stomach or duodenum are weakened, making the lining more likely to be damaged by stomach acid.

Peptic ulcers are much less common among children than adults. Use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and infection with Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacteria can lead to the formation of peptic ulcers, but, in children, H. pylori is not as common a cause as in adults.

Children whose parents have peptic ulcers are more likely to have ulcers especially if their parents are infected with H. pylori.

Exposure to secondhand smoke is another risk factor for ulcers in children. Adolescents who drink alcohol or smoke are also more likely to develop ulcers.

Children of any age can develop ulcers when they are extremely sick, such as after severe burns, injuries, and illnesses. These ulcers are referred to as stress ulcers.

Symptoms of Peptic Ulcer The typical symptoms occur in the upper abdomen and include: Gnawing pain

Burning pain

Aching

Soreness

An empty feeling

Feeling of hunger However, young children may not have the typical symptoms but may have abdominal pain and vomiting. Infants with ulcers may be fussy and irritable during and after feedings. Complications of peptic ulcer In children of any age, peptic ulcers can perforate (tear), bleed, or cause swelling leading to blockage of the stomach (obstruction).

Diagnosis of Peptic Ulcer Endoscopy

For complications, imaging tests Doctors diagnose peptic ulcer based on the results of an endoscopy. During this test, a flexible viewing tube (endoscope) is inserted through the child's mouth and down the esophagus into the stomach and first part of the duodenum. With an endoscope, a doctor can also do a biopsy (removal of a tissue sample for examination under a microscope) to determine whether an ulcer is caused by Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacteria. Stool tests and breath tests can also be done to detect H. pylori. Lab Test <i >Helicobacter pylori</i> (<i >H. pylori</i>) Tests If a complication, such as perforation, is suspected, doctors may do imaging tests such as x-rays, computed tomography (CT) , or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).