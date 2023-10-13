Some Causes and Features of Itching
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Skin causes
Atopic dermatitis (sometimes called eczema)
Dryness, redness, and sometimes thickening and scaling, often in the folds of the elbows or behind the knees
Usually a family history of allergies or rashes
A doctor's examination
Redness and sometimes blisters in a shape or location corresponding to the substance causing the reaction (such as along the hairline when caused by hair dyes, on the wrist when caused by a watch, or on exposed skin when caused by poison ivy)
A doctor's examination
Dry, itchy, scaly skin, usually on the legs, that is worsened by dry heat and develops or becomes worse in winter, after a hot bath, or after prolonged exposure to water
A doctor's examination
Fungal skin infections, such as ringworm, jock itch, or athlete's foot
A circular rash with raised scaly borders
In adults, usually on the feet or genital area
In children, usually on the scalp or body
Sometimes examination of skin scales under a microscope
Hives (urticaria)
Red, raised swellings that have sharp borders and are often pale in the center
Hives go away within hours (usually less than 24 hours), but new hives continue to appear, sometimes for days to months
Usually only a doctor's examination
Sudden appearance of one or a few bumps that are usually small, red, and raised
A doctor's examination
Lice infestation (pediculosis)
Areas of scratched, irritated skin and sometimes tiny, pinpoint bites
Eggs (nits) and sometimes lice
Usually in the scalp, armpits, or pubic area or on the waist or eyelashes
A doctor's examination
Areas where repeatedly scratched skin has thickened
Areas are red, scaly, raised, rough, and separated from surrounding skin
A doctor's examination
Raised red patches with silver scales
Usually on the outer exposed surface of the elbows or knees or on the scalp or trunk
A doctor's examination
Burrows, which are small red or dark bumps, next to a fine, wavy, slightly scaly short line
Usually in the web spaces between the fingers or toes, along the belt (waist) line, on the inner surfaces of the elbows, behind the knees, around the nipples (in women), or near the genitals (in men)
Sometimes examination of skin scales or debris under a microscope
Systemic causes (conditions that affect more of the body than just the skin)
Allergic reactions that have skin and internal effects
Widespread itching
Often a raised red rash and sometimes hives
Avoiding things one at a time to see what the cause is
Sometimes skin testing
Cancer, such as Hodgkin lymphoma, certain other lymphomas such as mycosis fungoides, and polycythemia vera
Itching sometimes as the first symptom of cancer
With Hodgkin lymphoma, burning with itching, particularly in the legs
With mycosis fungoides, various raised or flat skin patches or reddening of the skin
With polycythemia vera, itching after bathing but without a rash
A complete blood count
A chest x-ray
A biopsy of lymph nodes for Hodgkin lymphoma, of skin for mycosis fungoides, or of bone marrow for polycythemia vera
Widespread itching and no rash
Sometimes worse during dialysis
Tests of kidney function
Frequent urination, thirst, and weight loss
Itching usually occurring only after other symptoms have developed
Blood and urine tests for level of sugar (glucose) and glycosylated hemoglobin (which indicates the level of blood sugar over time)
Sometimes no rash
A doctor's examination
Gallbladder or liver disorders
Other symptoms of gallbladder or liver disorders, such as jaundice, fatigue, oily stools, and abdominal pain
Usually blood tests to measure liver enzymes and abdominal ultrasonography
Intense itching that comes and goes
Other symptoms of multiple sclerosis, such as numbness and tingling, weakness, loss of vision, vertigo, and clumsiness
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the brain, spinal cord, or both
Sometimes a spinal tap
Sometimes electroencephalography or electromyography
Pregnancy
Usually widespread itching without rash, developing sometimes in late pregnancy (called cholestasis of pregnancy)
Sometimes resulting from mild liver problems
Sometimes blood tests to check for a liver disorder
Psychologic factors (psychogenic itching)
Linear skin scratches and/or scabs in different stages of healing, and a psychologic disorder (such as depression or anxiety)
Tests to exclude other causes of itching, based on the person's symptoms
Thyroid disorders
With hyperthyroidism (an overactive thyroid gland): Difficulty tolerating heat, sweating, weight loss, bulging eyes, shakiness (tremor), restlessness, and sometimes an enlarged thyroid gland (goiter)
With hypothyroidism (an underactive thyroid gland): Difficulty tolerating cold, weight gain, dry skin and hair, and depression
Blood tests to evaluate thyroid function
* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.